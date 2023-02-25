Pushing through cognitive impairment, migraines and severe fatigue, Michaelene Carlton, 49, mustered up the energy last week to dial the Social Security Administration to speak to her newly appointed Social Security Disability Insurance case manager. She has left six messages, one every two weeks since late December, and she still hasn't heard back.

Carlton, who says she has had long-term Covid-19 symptoms since March 2020, is one of up to 23 million Americans estimated to be living with post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection. PASC is the medical name often given to Covid-19 symptoms that last or evolve after an initial infection. Those estimates are from the Department of Health and Human Services as of late last year.

