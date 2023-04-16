Netflix's highly anticipated live reunion Sunday for the season 4 cast of its reality dating show "Love is Blind" has been delayed, leaving fans waiting for over an hour.

The second live show in Netflix's history was expected to start at 8 p.m. ET Sunday. A couple minutes after its scheduled start time, Netflix tweeted: "Love is ... late. #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!"

