Lufthansa says flight operations 'stabilizing' after IT outage

Numerous passengers queue in front of a Lufthansa information desk at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, February 15.

 Arne Dedert/AP

German airline Lufthansa is 'stabilizing' its flight operations at Frankfurt airport after a company-wide IT outage led to a raft of flight cancellations and delays that stranded thousands of passengers in airports on Wednesday.

"Lufthansa's flight operations are currently stabilizing. Departures are also possible again in Frankfurt. The company expects the situation to ease further over the next few hours," the company said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

