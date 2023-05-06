Scroll through TikTok, and there's a dupe for seemingly everything.

Don't want to spend $98 on lululemon leggings? Try these $27 alternatives. If a Skims bodysuit is too much, a smiling influencer will show you exactly where you can find a similar one in their Amazon storefront. Even dupes for the $45 Stanley water bottle exist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags