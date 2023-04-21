Lyft plans to "significantly reduce" its workforce, the company's new CEO David Risher told employees on Friday, in another round of layoffs as it struggles to turn a profit and pull off a turnaround.

In a company-wide memo, Risher said the cuts were aimed at making Lyft a "faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers."

