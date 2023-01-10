M&M's new packaging is causing a stir

An all-female M&M pack is now on sale.

 Courtesy Mars

M&M'S is making a statement with its latest candy pack, which features an all-female set of characters — including Purple, its newest addition. It put the company once again knee-deep into culture wars controversy.

Candy maker Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green — the candy's trio of female characters, who are upside-down on the package — to "celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo." The packs are currently on sale.

