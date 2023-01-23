After causing outrage by making over the Green M&M and launching a special bag featuring its new Purple character in honor of International Women's Day, M&M'S says it is taking a step back from its candy reps — sort of.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," the chocolate candy brand said in a statement Monday. "We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet."

