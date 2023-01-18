Alvin Chau, one of Macao's high-profile gambling promoters, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for racketeering and illegal gambling activities, the city's public broadcaster TDM reported Wednesday.

Chau, 48, was the former chairman of Suncity Group, a Macao-based company that helped promote gambling by lending credit to high rollers. Macao is the only region in China where gambling in casinos is legal.

