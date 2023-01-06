Major New York hospital is moving infants to other hospitals ahead of planned nursing union strike

Famed Manhattan hospital Mount Sinai is moving newborns in their intensive care unit to other hospitals ahead of a planned New York nursing union strike.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Around 10,000 nurses at five private New York City hospitals are set to strike Monday after not yet reaching agreements on contracts and working conditions, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said Friday.

