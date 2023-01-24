Major railroad posts record earnings, spends more on share repurchases than on its employees

Union Pacific reported another year of record earnings Tuesday. In this image, a Union Pacific Railroad train departs an intermodal facility in Joliet, Illinois, in September 2022.

 Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Union Pacific, one of the major freight railroads that successfully fought off union demands for paid sick days for workers during contentious labor negotiations in 2022, reported another year of record earnings Tuesday.

The company, along with CSX, Norfolk Southern and Burlington Northern Sante Fe, narrowly avoided a strike by its unionized workers when Congress imposed new contracts on about half of its union members in December.

Recommended for you

Tags