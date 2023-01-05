Maker of OXO and Osprey is laying off 10% of staff

Helen of Troy, which owns Vicks and other brands, is reducing its workforce by 10%.

 Stan Carroll/The Commercial Appeal/AP

Helen of Troy, which owns OXO and Osprey among other consumer goods and beauty brands, is laying off 10% of its staff, in the face of sluggish demand and economic uncertainty.

"The new structure will reduce the size of our global workforce with impact across all business segments, departments and shared services," said COO Noel Geoffroy during an analyst call Thursday. "We did not take this decision lightly."

