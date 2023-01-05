Helen of Troy, which owns Vicks, OXO and Osprey among other consumer goods and beauty brands, is laying off 10% of its staff, in the face of sluggish demand and economic uncertainty.

"The new structure will reduce the size of our global workforce with impact across all business segments, departments and shared services," said COO Noel Geoffroy during an analyst call Thursday. "We did not take this decision lightly."

Recommended for you

Tags