Man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee intends to plead not guilty next week, his attorney says

Flowers and cards left as people payg tribute to Bob Lee near the Portside apartment building in San Francisco.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, intends to plead not guilty next week, his attorney said.

Momeni was to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday but that was put off until May 2 after defense attorney Paula Canny asked for more time to prepare.

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags