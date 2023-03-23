An attorney for Ray Epps, the Arizona man that January 6 conspiracy theorists falsely claim led an FBI plot to orchestrate the insurrection, demanded an on-air retraction Thursday from Fox News and its right-wing talk host Tucker Carlson, and claimed they made "false and defamatory statements" about him.

"The fanciful notions that Mr. Carlson advances on his show regarding Mr. Epps's involvement in the January 6th insurrection are demonstrably (and already proven to be) false," the attorney, Michael Teter, wrote in the letter. "And yet, Mr. Carlson persists with his assault on the truth."

Recommended for you

Tags