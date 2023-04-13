Even as rents are cooling in some parts of the country, it has never cost more to rent a Manhattan apartment as it did in March.

Typically, rental activity builds from the spring to a peak in late summer, but median rent last month was the highest on record, according to a report from Douglas Elliman, a brokerage, and Miller Samuel, an appraisal and consultant firm.

