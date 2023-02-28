Mark Zuckerberg said Meta is creating a new "top-level product group" to "turbocharge" the company's work on AI tools, as it attempts to keep pace with a renewed AI arms race among Big Tech companies.

In a Facebook post late Monday, Zuckerberg said the elite new group will initially be formed by pulling together teams across the company currently working on generative AI, the technology that underpins the viral AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This group will be "focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products," Zuckerberg said, starting with "creative and expressive tools."

Recommended for you

Tags