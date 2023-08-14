(CNN) — Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk “isn’t serious” about a cage fight and “it’s time to move on” from their proposed showdown, the details of which were never nailed down.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” the Meta chief executive wrote on social platform Threads Sunday.

