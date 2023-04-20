You'd hardly know by looking at financial markets that the US debt limit was breached in January. But that's starting to change, in what is shaping up to be a nail-biting game of debt ceiling squabbling as the shot clock is winding down.

If lawmakers don't raise the nation's borrowing limit by June, the federal government runs the risk of defaulting on its debt obligations, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in January. That would be catastrophic for the economy and put millions of jobs in jeopardy, Moody's chief economist said.

0
0
0
0
0