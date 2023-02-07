Sun and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 7:13 am
Microsoft reported a "gradual recovery" in its Outlook service early Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products.
"We've applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and we're starting to see gradual recovery," the company said on its service page.
Users in North America, and around the world, were unable to send, receive, or search email since late Monday. Calendar functions were also affected.
Microsoft tweeted that "a recent change" was partly to blame for the outage, which appears to have started after 10:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to Downdetector.
In an update posted at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, Microsoft said users outside North America might continue to "experience some residual impact due to the affected portions of infrastructure."
"We're continuing to perform targeted restart operations on the primarily affected infrastructure in North America in order to restore the availability of the service," it added.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
JustWatch ranked the 15 most common colleges of players on the rosters of Super Bowl teams throughout NFL history using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com. Click for more.15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.