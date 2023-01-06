Throughout the pandemic, major retailers have warned about surging theft and a rise in brazen shoplifting attempts. But a top Walgreens executive now says the freakout may have been overblown.

"Maybe we cried too much last year" about merchandise losses, Walgreens finance chief James Kehoe acknowledged Thursday on an earnings call. The company's rate of shrink — merchandise losses due to theft, fraud, damages, mis-scanned items and other errors — fell from 3.5% of total sales last year to around 2.5% during its latest quarter.

