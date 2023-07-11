McDonald’s is getting rid of these sweet menu items

McDonald’s is discontinuing its selection of baked goods less than three years after their debut.

 McDonald's

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s is discontinuing its selection of baked goods less than three years after their debut.

The chain confirmed that its McCafé bakery lineup, consisting of an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll, is being phased out beginning this month.

0
0
0
0
0