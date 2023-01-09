Disgraced former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook will pay $400,000 to settle charges that he allegedly misled investors about the circumstances of his 2019 firing following a relationship with an employee.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, McDonald's fired Easterbrook for "engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald's employee in violation of company policy" -— yet the separation agreement claimed "his termination was without cause, which allowed him to retain substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited."

