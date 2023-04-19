McDonald's announced changes to its signature burgers earlier this week, including adding more Big Mac sauce. Now, it's giving fans a way to get even more sauce.

Starting next week, for a limited time, customers who order through the app will be able to get Big Mac sauce in a dip cup from participating locations. In a nod to the original blue and silver Big Mac packaging, the dip cup is blue.

