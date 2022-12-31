Meet the team behind CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'

Every New Year’s Eve, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host four-and-a-half hours of live television, joined by celebrity guests and performers, as they count down to the new year.

 CNN

Every New Year's Eve, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host four-and-a-half hours of live television, joined by celebrity guests and performers, as they count down to the new year.

It's a huge production, so as we head into this New Year's weekend, we reached out to the team that has produced this live program for the past seven years to find out how it all comes together.

Recommended for you

This story originally appeared in the "Inside CNN" newsletter. Create a free CNN account to access this weekly newsletter and much more.

Tags