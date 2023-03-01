The next generation of traders has blown the doors off an elitist Wall Street ritual, with Goldman Sachs, Chevron and Tesla all holding glitzy and widely publicized "investor days" this week in place of an intimate conference with shareholders.

While Tesla's investor day on Wednesday marks the first such presentation for the young company, Tuesday was just the second time in 154 years for Goldman Sachs, and saw executives serving as company showmen, touting their products and accomplishments on jumbo screens and flashy banners.

