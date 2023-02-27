Meta cracks down on a growing crime against teenagers

Meta is taking steps to crack down on the spread of intimate images of teenagers on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta is taking steps to crack down on the spread of "revenge porn" images of teenagers on Facebook and Instagram.

A new tool, called Take It Down, takes aim at a practice where someone posts an explicit picture of an individual without their consent to publicly embarrass them. Revenge porn has skyrocketed in the last few years on social media, particularly among young boys, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

