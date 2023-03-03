Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

A Meta employee demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 4.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Meta is cutting prices for two of its virtual reality headsets as it continues trying to boost adoption for the nascent technology on which it has bet its future.

The company announced Friday that it is slashing the price of its higher-end Meta Quest Pro headset by some $500, bringing its cost to $999, roughly six months after it was released. Meta is also lowering the price of its Quest 2 headset from $499.99 to $429.99.

