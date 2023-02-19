Meta is launching a pay-for-verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.

 Yves Herman/Reuters

Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.

"Meta Verified" will start at $11.99 a month on the web or $14.99 a month on iOS, and the company will begin releasing it in Australia and New Zealand this week and "more countries soon."

Recommended for you

CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

Tags