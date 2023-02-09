Meta restores Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were restored on Thursday. The former president arrives to deliver remarks on January 28, in Columbia, South Carolina.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were restored on Thursday, allowing the former president to once again post on the social media platforms, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

As of Thursday afternoon, Trump had not yet resumed posting on the accounts.

