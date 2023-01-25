Meta says it will restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference in July of 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Facebook-parent Meta said on Wednesday that it will restore former President Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, just over two years after suspending him in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.

"Our determination is that the risk [to public safety] has sufficiently receded," Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post. "As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

