Meta stock jumps after company reports first revenue growth in nearly a year

On April 26, Meta reported that it grew sales by 3% during the first three months of the year, reversing a trend of three consecutive quarters of revenue declines and far exceeding Wall Street analysts' expectations.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday reported that it grew sales by 3% during the first three months of the year, reversing a trend of three consecutive quarters of revenue declines and far exceeding Wall Street analysts' expectations.

Meta shares jumped as much as 12% in after-hours trading following the report, continuing the company's strong trajectory since Zuckerberg announced that 2023 would be a "year of efficiency."

