Meta's latest round of layoffs is underway

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that restructurings and layoffs in Meta's tech groups would take place in April.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday began its latest round of layoffs focusing on technical workers, who are often thought of as more immune to job cuts in Silicon Valley.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNN that some previously announced layoffs were taking place Wednesday, and pointed to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's March announcement that the company would cut another 10,000 employees in the coming months.

