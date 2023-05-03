Former first lady Michelle Obama announced Wednesday the launch of a healthy food and beverage company she co-founded to offer parents "healthier, great-tasting products" for their children.

"I've learned that on this issue, if you want to change the game, you can't just work from the outside. You've got to get inside—you've got to find ways to change the food and beverage industry itself," Obama said in a speech at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival. "I'm proud to announce the national launch of a company designed not just to provide better products, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry."

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Rachel Fadem contributed to this report.

