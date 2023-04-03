China has launched a cybersecurity probe into Micron Technology, one of America's largest memory chip makers, in apparent retaliation after US allies in Asia and Europe announced new restrictions on the sale of key technology to Beijing.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will review products sold by Micron in the country, according to a statement by the watchdog late on Friday.

CNN's Michelle Toh, Junko Ogura, Sandi Sidhu and Chris Lau contributed to the article.

