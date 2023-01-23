Microsoft confirms it's investing billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI

Microsoft confirmed it is making a "multibillion dollar" investment in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new chatbot tool called ChatGPT.

Microsoft, an early investor in OpenAI, said it plans to expand its existing partnership with the company as part of a greater effort to add more artificial intelligence to its suite of products. In a separate blog post, OpenAI said the multi-year investment will be used to "develop AI that is increasingly safe, useful, and powerful."

