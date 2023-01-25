Microsoft could bring back Clippy, but make him, like, smart

This week, Microsoft confirmed it's planning to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new chatbot tool ChatGPT.

 boumenjapet/Adobe Stock

This week, Microsoft confirmed it's planning to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new chatbot tool ChatGPT.

The prospect of Microsoft, maker of software that people mostly hate, getting involved with ChatGPT, a product people generally like, is raising a lot of eyebrows.

Recommended for you

Tags