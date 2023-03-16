Microsoft on Thursday outlined its plans to bring artificial intelligence to its most recognizable productivity tools, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, with the promise of changing how millions do their work every day.

At an event on Thursday, the company announced that Microsoft 365 users will soon be able to use what the company is calling an AI "Co-pilot," which will help edit, summarize, create and compare documents. The upcoming features will be powered by the same technology that underpins the viral chatbot tool, ChatGPT.

