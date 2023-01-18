Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees. People here make their way past a Microsoft store on October 26, 2022 in New York City.

 Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, making it the latest tech company to reduce staff because of growing economic uncertainty.

Speaking before the layoff announcement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company was not immune to a weaker global economy.

