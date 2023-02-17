Microsoft on Thursday said it's looking at ways to rein in its Bing AI chatbot after a number of users highlighted examples of concerning responses from it this week, including confrontational remarks and troubling fantasies.

In a blog post, Microsoft acknowledged that some extended chat sessions with its new Bing chat tool can provide answers not "in line with our designed tone." Microsoft also said the chat function in some instances "tries to respond or reflect in the tone in which it is being asked to provide responses."

Recommended for you

CNN's Samantha Kelly contributed to this report.

Tags