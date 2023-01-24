Microsoft quarterly profit falls 12% but cloud computing business shows strength

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., is pictured here during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, in November of 2022.

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Microsoft on Tuesday posted weaker-than-expected revenue and a double-digit percentage drop in profit for the final three months of last year amid broader economic uncertainty and reduced demand for personal computers and software.

The tech giant reported revenue of $52.7 billion for the quarter, a modest 2% increase from the year prior but slightly less than analysts had expected. It reported net income of $16.4 billion, a 12% decline from the year prior.

