Microsoft unveils revamped Bing search engine using AI technology more powerful than ChatGPT

Microsoft will hold a mystery event at its Redmond, Washington headquarter on Tuesday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, here in 2022, will provide "progress on a few exciting projects."

Microsoft on Tuesday announced a revamp of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser powered by artificial intelligence, weeks after it confirmed plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

With the updates, Bing will not only provide a list of search results, but will also answer questions, chat with users and generate content in response to user queries, Microsoft said at a press event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters. The event comes a day after Google announced plans to roll out its own artificial intelligence tool similar to ChatGPT in the coming weeks.

