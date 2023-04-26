For years, Microsoft flew under the radar as policymakers around the world went after Amazon, Facebook and Google as some of the biggest alleged threats to fair competition.

But now, more than two decades after its landmark court battle with the US government over browsers, Microsoft is firmly back in the antitrust hotseat. UK officials said Wednesday they will block the company's $69 billion deal to acquire video game giant Activision-Blizzard.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News