Missing Chinese CEO is being investigated by authorities, company says

Bao Fan, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at an event in Beijing, China, 6 September 2017. Fan is cooperating in an investigation by "certain authorities in the People's Republic of China," his company said in a statement Sunday.

 Niu bo/Imagine China/Reuters

Missing Chinese CEO Bao Fan is cooperating in an investigation by "certain authorities in the People's Republic of China," his company said in a statement Sunday.

China Renaissance Holdings Limited, of which Bao is the chairman and CEO, said the company has been trying to locate him and ascertain his status since the announcement he disappeared on February 16.

CNN's Michelle Toh contributed to this story.

Tags

More News