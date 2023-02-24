Beer ads try to be funny, but a regulatory group has determined that Molson Coors went too far with a recent ad that compares rivals' light beer to water.

The National Advertising Division, which is part of the Better Business Bureau, sided with Anheuser-Busch, which challenged a 2022 ad for Miller Lite that uses the phrase "light beer shouldn't taste like water, it should taste like beer." The agency said that Molson Coors should "discontinue" the ad because is "not puffery or a mere opinion."

