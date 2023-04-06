The moments following the San Francisco stabbing attack of Cash App founder Bob Lee were captured on surveillance video and in a 911 call to authorities, according to a local Bay Area news portal.

The surveillance footage, reviewed by the online news site The San Francisco Standard, was recorded early Tuesday morning in the Rincon Hill neighborhood and shows Lee walking alone on Main Street, "gripping his side with one hand and his cellphone in the other, leaving a trail of blood behind him."

