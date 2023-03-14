Moody's sees harder times ahead for all US banks and puts six on 'downgrade' watch

Moody's Investors Service placed six US banks on review for potential credit rating downgrades on March 13, in the wake of last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook for the entire US banking sector and placed six US banks on review for potential credit rating downgrades, in the wake of last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The credit ratings firm said it expects more banks will come under pressure after SVB's failure — particularly those with large hoards of uninsured deposits and long-term Treasury bonds that have crumbled in value. Moody's said it expects pressure on the banking sector to persist as the Fed continues to hike interest rates to combat inflation.

