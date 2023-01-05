The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has announced tentative agreements have been reached with two more hospitals -- Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center -- ahead of a planned Monday strike. The tentative agreements are in addition to that reached Sunday for union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Negotiations for more than 10,000 nurses at five other facilities are continuing through the week ahead of the planned strike, NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said at a briefing for reporters Thursday.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News