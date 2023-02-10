More than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first weeks of January, according to data provided to CNN by digital marketing analysis firm Pathmatics, in a striking sign of how far reaching the advertiser exodus has been following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.

Some 625 of the top 1,000 Twitter advertisers, including major brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Jeep and Merck, had pulled their ad dollars as of January, according to estimates from Pathmatics, based on data running through January 25. The brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

