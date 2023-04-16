Few women will be surprised to learn that even when wives earn about the same as their husbands or more, a new Pew Research Center study finds that they still spend more time on housework and child care, while their husbands spend more time on paid work and leisure.

"Even as financial contributions have become more equal in marriages, the way couples divide their time between paid work and home life remains unbalanced," Pew noted.

