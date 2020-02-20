Morgan Stanley is buying online broker E-Trade for $13 billion, a move that shows how serious the Wall Street giant is about catering to everyday consumers.
Shares of E-Trade rose 24% in premarket trading on the news while Morgan Stanley fell more than 3%. The deal comes nearly three months after E-Trade rivals Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade announced a $26 billion merger.
Discount brokers had to adapt their business models after just about every company in the industry eliminated commissions on online trades last year. That killed off what was once a lucrative revenue stream. As a result, Wall Street speculated E-Trade could be a takeover target for either Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs.
